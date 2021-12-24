‘A Christmas Story’ has a spicy history, from the ‘F-Word’ to ‘Porky’s.’

‘A Christmas Story’ Has a Spicier History, From the ‘F-Word’ to ‘Porky’s.’

Every December, fans of A Christmas Story relive Ralphie’s endearing quest for a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.

24 and 25 are the two numbers.

But the story behind the scenes is a lot hotter.

A Christmas Story, despite being a “G-rated” film, featured a slew of profanity, children chewing actual tobacco, and a family story that first appeared as an essay in Playboy.

Bob Clark, who directed A Christmas Story, also directed Porky’s, a film about “girls gone wild.”

And, legend has it, it was the only way the studio would agree to the Christmas film.

When Clark read Jean Shepherd’s collection of essays about growing up in Indiana in the 1940s, he was captivated by the story that became A Christmas Story.

Playboy published the essays.

As a result, he kept the story in the back of his mind during his early career.

No one would make a film based on the stories until Clark’s success with Porky’s.

So Clark struck a deal with the studio, promising to make A Christmas Story in exchange for the sequel to Porky’s.

Porky’s has four films in total.

Peter Billingsley, who played the adorable Ralphie in the film, was only 12 years old at the time of his appearance, but he could curse with the best of them.

On set, he apparently said the real “mother of all” curse words when he spilled the lugnuts while his father changed their car’s wonky tire.

While the narrator, writer Jean Shephard, claimed Ralphie said the real f*** word, Clark had Ralphie say “fudge,” despite Billingsley dropping a slew of f-bombs behind the scenes during the scene.

He told Buzzfeed, “Oh, they made me say ‘f***.'”

“I’m on all of them.”

I think we looped in the word ‘fudge’ on top of it to get the mouth to curl to the consonant of ‘K’ instead of ‘D.’ I was like, ‘Ohhhhhh, f********!’ I’d been in Hollywood for a long time at that point; it wasn’t the first time I’d heard or probably said it.”

“Well, I think you grew up faster in some ways,” he continued.

There’s a sense of responsibility here that perhaps other [kids]lack.

My parents, however,

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.