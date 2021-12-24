A Christmas Story: How to Watch It

What is the best way to watch A Christmas Story?

A Christmas Story, which was released in 1983 and is still a family favorite today, is one of the most beloved films of all time.

Many people look forward to watching this film with their loved ones every Christmas.

A Christmas Story is about a 9-year-old boy named Ralphie who lives in Indiana during the 1930s and 1940s and only wants a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

Unfortunately, all of the adults in his life believe that this is an inappropriate gift for a boy his age, and they warn him that he will lose an eye.

Despite the adults’ warnings that he might hurt himself, Ralphie received a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas and did injure himself.

When Ralphie thinks back on this Christmas, he says it was the best he’s ever had.

Following is a list of the original cast members:

HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV all have this holiday classic available.

If none of these streaming services suit you, you can rent “A Christmas Story” on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, or iTunes for (dollar)3.99.

For up-to-the-minute updates on Santa’s whereabouts, visit our live blog.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.