A Chronology of David and Victoria Beckham’s Relationship

Through it all.

For good reason, David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest-running couples: they’ve been through a lot together.

They rely on each other to get through whatever adventures life throws their way, from raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to navigating their spotlight-filled careers, which sometimes overlap (you may recall the couple’s eye-popping Emporio Armani ad in 2009).

They also rely on one another to get through difficult times, such as the never-ending rumor mill that seems to revolve around their love lives: allegations of infidelity and divorce rumors have dogged the couple throughout their marriage, but the English couple has remained united.

Posh Spice told British Vogue in September 2018 for her October cover story, “People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years.”

“We both understand that we are stronger together than we are separately.”

In January 2017, David expressed a similar sentiment on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

On the show, he said, “We’re a strong family unit.”

“Our parents are strong.

We were raised with the proper values.

Of course, you’ll make mistakes over time, and we all know how difficult marriage can be at times.

It’s just a matter of perseverance.

We have a better understanding of each other than anyone else.

‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ No way.

We stay together because we adore each other and have four incredible children.”

Scroll through to relive the power couple’s highs — and lows! — since they met in the Manchester United players’ lounge in 1997!

