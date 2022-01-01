A cleaning enthusiast shares a £2 hack for reviving mouldy grout without scrubbing.

A cleaning enthusiast reveals a £2 hack for reviving mouldy grout without scrubbing.

A WOMAN has shared a life-changing tip for scrubbing moldy tiles and making them look brand new.

Mold can be a nightmare to remove once it has grown in the bathroom, but one cleaning fan has solved the problem for only £2.

She showed off the thick, black mold and said, “Please please please help!!!” in a viral post on Facebook’s Cleaning Tips and Tricks a year ago, which resurfaced this week.

She decided to try the bleach and cotton wool tip after hearing from other scrubbing enthusiasts.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“I used cotton wool and bleach and have attached photos of the results – wow! Thank you!” she added later.

“Spray bleach on it and leave cotton balls or toilet paper on it and let it set for 12 hours,” suggested one helpful cleaning fan.

The best part? No scrubbing is required because the mold will simply lift away overnight.

“I just picked up the cotton balls,” the woman added.

This was found on YouTube and it worked for me.

I’m not sure if I rinsed it or not.”

Others said they used the hack as well, saying it “absolutely worked” and “really does work.”

Hundreds of people liked and commented on her post, with one person exclaiming, “This is incredible!”

Check out this woman’s ‘next level’ tip for de-icing her car windscreen in seconds, which sparked controversy because some said it was dangerous.

Find out why you’ve been doing your dishes incorrectly – the kitchen hacks you wish you’d known sooner.

Furthermore, you’re dusting your house incorrectly – an expert reveals three simple methods to make it much easier.