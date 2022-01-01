A cleaning enthusiast reveals a £2 hack for restoring the freshness of mouldy grout without scrubbing.

A cleaning aficionado reveals a £2 hack for restoring the freshness of mouldy grout without the need for scrubbing.

A cleaning fanatic shares a £2 hack for reviving moldy grout without scrubbing.

A WOMAN has shared a game-changing tip for scrubbing moldy tiles and restoring their luster.

Mold in the bathroom can be a pain to get rid of, but one cleaning fan has found a solution for only £2.

In a viral post on Facebook’s Cleaning Tips and Tricks a year ago, she showed off the thick, black mold and said, “Please please please help!!!”

After hearing suggestions from other scrubbing enthusiasts, she decided to try the bleach and cotton wool method.

FABULOUS BINGO IS OFFERING A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT ANY DEPOSIT.

“I used bleach and cotton wool, and I’ve attached photos of the results – wow! Thank you!” she later added.

“Spray bleach on it, then cover it with cotton balls or toilet paper and let it sit for 12 hours,” a helpful cleaning fan advised.

The best part is that the mold simply lifts away overnight, so no scrubbing is required.

The woman continued, “I just picked up the cotton balls.”

This was discovered on YouTube and proved to be effective.

“I’m not sure if I washed it off.”

Others%20said%20they%20used%20the%20hack%20as%20well,%20claiming%20it%20%22worked%20100%%22%20and%20%22really%20works.%22

Hundreds of people shared her post, with one commenter writing, “This is incredible!”

Check out this woman’s ‘next level’ tip for de-icing her car windscreen in seconds, which sparked controversy because some said it was dangerous.

Discover the reasons why you’ve been doing your dishes incorrectly – the kitchen hacks you wish you’d known sooner.

In addition, you’re dusting your house incorrectly – an expert reveals three methods that make the job much easier.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]