A cleaning expert reveals three places you’re probably overlooking, as well as a genius loo roll hack for windows.

Three places you’re probably overlooking, plus a brilliant loo roll hack for windows, according to a cleaning whiz.

IF YOU LIKE TO CLEAN, YOU MAY BELIEVE YOU KNOW EVERYTHING THERE IS TO KNOW ABOUT CLEANING.

However, it turns out that there are three common areas in our homes where we forget to clean, so pay attention.

Carolina Mccauley’s TikTok account, ‘carolina.mccauley,’ features cleaning videos on a regular basis.

We can always count on the verified TikToker to share home tips, tricks, and hacks, and we can always count on her to teach us something about how to keep our homes clean.

She has 2.5 million followers on TikTok, and her most recent video reveals the places we all forget to clean.

‘Three places you’re forgetting to clean in your home,’ she captioned the video.

So, if you like to clean and want your house to shine, pay attention.

Carolina claims that the first place we forget to clean is inside our dishwasher.

“Add 1 cup white vinegar, select a quick cycle, and clean with no scrubbing,” Carolina advises if this describes you.

This no-scrubbing, no-effort method will leave your dishwasher sparkling clean.

Another area of our homes that we neglect to clean is the interior of our washing machines.

We regularly load our washing machines with dirty clothes to have them washed, but do you clean the machine as well?

“Add vinegar to the detergent tray and run a quick cycle,” Carolina suggests if the answer is no.

If you have any vinegar on hand, use it right away to clean your appliances.

Sliding door tracks are the last area in our homes that we overlook.

If you have a back door that leads out into your garden, you almost certainly open it frequently but rarely clean it.

In order to keep your door tracks “nice and clean,” Carolina recommends using a toilet roll attached to your vacuum.

This ingenious toilet paper hack can also be used to clean around windows, where dust is notoriously difficult to remove.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Her video has racked up 5.3 million views, indicating that it has clearly impressed a large number of people.

There are 643.1k likes, 1,717 comments, and 34.6k shares on this post.

Carolina’s tips, particularly her loo roll door cleaning hack, were well received by many TikTok users.

“Omg,” said one person.

This has completely changed my life.

“There’s a vacuum!”

“Thank you for the genius sliding door hack!” said another.

“Omg I wish I knew that toilet paper roll…” said a third.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.