A cleaning expert shares a clever £1 tip that will ensure you never lose your socks in the washer again.

We can’t do a load of laundry without losing a sock (or two).

To be honest, it’s a skill… and a costly one at that.

However, TikTok star Chantel Mia has shared a top tip that promises to put us out of our misery – and we’re kicking ourselves for not doing it sooner.

The savvy mum revealed how she has a separate mesh bag for each member of her family in a viral video that has racked up over 50,000 views.

When laundry days arrive, Chantel will sort dirty socks into bags and place them in the washing machine.

Better yet, the (dollar)3 [£1.50] bags your mother bought can also be dried, eliminating the need to separate them and risk losing one.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Everything is categorised to make folding easy,” Chantel added, describing how the tip has come in handy for her.

“Never lose your socks in the wash again,” she wrote, encouraging her followers to try it.

“This is such a fantastic idea,” one supporter said.

“I despise looking for all my socks after a wash!”

“WTFFF HOW COULD I NEVER HAVE THOUGHT OF THIS??? I’m getting angry,” another added.

“Pillow case works too!” added a third.

For more cleaning tips, check out this woman’s story about the “forgotten spot” that you don’t vacuum, but once you see how dusty it is, you’ll never forget about it.

And you’re doing your laundry incorrectly, which is likely why your clothes aren’t getting clean.

Plus, here’s how to get rid of water stains on wine glasses and cups with just a (dollar)2 product.