A clever lady reveals how to store rolls of wrapping paper in a garment bag for next Christmas.

A clever lady reveals a wrapping paper storage hack that only requires a garment bag to store rolls for next Christmas.

ONE well-organized housewife has revealed a simple but ingenious method for storing Christmas wrapping paper for the following year.

Helen Rumbles of Texas, USA, demonstrated a clever trick involving only a garment bag.

The photo, which was posted to the Clean, Declutter, Organise Your Home UK Facebook group, shows eight rolls of wrapping paper inside a garment bag.

The bag neatly holds the rolls and makes it simple to see what you’ll need when the new year begins.

“Super simple way to store wrapping paper so you know what you have,” Helen said.

“I made mine out of two cheap garment bags that I hung in my guest room closet,” she explained.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Helen’s Facebook post has gotten a whopping 29k likes.

Members of the group have remarked that they wish they had thought of it sooner.

“What a brilliant idea! I just spent £13 on a door-hanging wrapping paper contraption.

“Wish I’d seen this first,” one person said.

“I was about to buy a wrapping paper box when I saw this!! I’ve got a couple of clothing bags spare so this is a great idea! Saved me from ordering from Amazon (for the 500th time this year!!) Thanks,” said another.

“Wow…

I recently purchased a new pillow, which arrived in a nice clear zipped bag…

Now I’m all wrapped up…

A third remarked, “Sellotape and scissors.”

Check out this video on how to clean a rug with a saucepan lid if you’re interested in household hacks.

If you’re interested in learning more about this cleaning hack, check out this article about how mum gets rid of bad bathroom odors.

If you enjoy mum hacks that help you organize your home, you’ll enjoy this article on how to get your kids to keep their pen lids.