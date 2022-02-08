A clever mother of seven uses a bunk bed hack to squeeze six of her children into one room.

A clever mother of seven uses a bunk bed hack to fit all six of her children into ONE room.

With rising costs, many people are forced to downsize their living quarters, which is especially difficult when you have multiple children.

But, as one savvy mother-of-seven has demonstrated, it’s not impossible if parents are willing to get creative.

Marcie Ball, whose busy family life has become well-known on Instagram, is frequently asked about sleeping arrangements in their smaller home.

”It’s a little cramped, but we squeezed all seven kids into two bedrooms,” she explained, explaining that the six boys share one room.

”Btw, they love it!…it’s like a brothers hangout area,” says the author.

With only one double bunk bed and one triple bunk bed, Marcie says they’ll have to start looking for another one soon, as her youngest son, Carson, 2, will soon be ready to upgrade from sleeping on the floor.

Addison, 11, has her own room, which she shares with her brothers.

While many people, according to the mother, feel sorry for her because she is the only girl, there are many advantages to being the only girl, one of which is privacy.

”And she is VERY pleased with that little bonus,” the mother said as she showed Addison’s room’s built-in wardrobe.

”Brad (partner) put the frame together, and the kids and I attached all of the small clips and long skinny pieces that go under the mattress.”

”It was so simple and it is VERY sturdy!” the Instagram-famous mother captioned the photo.

While some viewers praised the mother, others expressed reservations, with one commenting, ”Are you concerned that the boys will resent their sister?”

”She has a much larger private space than they do, and who knows when they’ll be able to have that as well, especially since there are so many of them.”

”The boys are overcrowded,” said another.

”Perhaps two sisters should share a room.”

”It’s fine.”

Someone else speculated that this would be a problem in the future, when the boys grow up and require privacy.

”I have 5 brothers and 1 sister (I’m a boy too) and honestly, it was always fun!” one person said.

”Of course, we had some fights, etc., but at the end of the day, sharing a room with a couple of your best friends wasn’t that bad.”

A positive remark read, ”Having kids share rooms isn’t a problem.”

”I’ve met families in Namibia whose entire home is one room for the entire family, and they still welcome visitors.”

”In order to see, some people may have to let go of their entitled attitudes.”

