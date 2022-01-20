A clever mother shows off her stunning DIY bedroom paneling, which she made for only £6 using DUMP wood.

A clever mother shows off her stunning DIY bedroom paneling, which she made for just £6 using DUMP wood.

PANELLING is very popular right now, but don’t worry if you don’t have a lot of money to hire a pro to do it for you.

Joanne Mccabe, a single mother of three from Swansea, admired the trendy paneling look but couldn’t afford to purchase the wood.

However, when a neighbor gave her a load of wood that would otherwise have ended up in the landfill, she knew she had to recreate the paneled look she adored in her own bedroom.

Joanne already had paint, a sander, wood filler, and a hand saw in her shed, so she only needed to spend £5.98 on two tubes of No NailsGlue.

“I came up with the idea because as a single parent, money is tight, and I have always loved the look of panelling but never had the money to buy the wood,” Joanne explained to LatestDeals.co.uk.

“Last year, a neighbor across the street offered me some wood that he was going to throw away and asked if I wanted it.

“It sat in my garden for months before I decided to try it; if it doesn’t work, I won’t have spent any money!”

“I already had a sander, wood filler, and a hand saw, and the paint was a mix of paint from my shed, so all I needed to buy was two tubes of No NailsGlue for £5.98.”

Joanne revealed that when she started working on the paneling, she didn’t have a specific design in mind and instead worked around a socket on her wall.

“I didn’t have a design in mind,” she continued, “so I worked it around the socket on my wall to avoid little cuts.”

“I started by measuring the middle of my wall and propping a piece of wood against it.”

“Then I went out and got some more wood and started leaning it against the wall.”

“This allowed me to plan out my design before cutting any wood, so once I knew where I wanted the wood to go, I nailed it to the wall.”

“I started with the bottom, then the sides, and finally the top, so it looked like one big square.”

“From there, I worked out how big I wanted my squares by gluing my long middle sections to the wall.”

“I went for two smaller squares and one larger square in the in-between sections just to be a little different because most paneling I’ve seen is all the same size.”

