A Clever Nod to Hailee Steinfeld’s Career in Hawkeye’s Premiere Easter Egg

The Easter Egg in the Hawkeye Premiere Doubles as a Clever Reference to Hailee Steinfeld’s Career

It’s no secret that Easter eggs are a big deal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios’ films and television shows are chock-full of references and nods hidden by creative teams as a way to entertain fans while also paying homage to the people who inspired them.

The new Hawkeye series is no exception, and there’s an Easter egg in the first episode that not only contains a link to a past MCU character, but also serves as a clever nod to series star and MCU newcomer Hailee Steinfeld’s career.

Hawkeye’s first scene takes place in 2012, during the Battle of New York.

Following the opening credits, the first scene in the current MCU shows Kate sneaking around her college campus late at night, attempting to win a bit of money by shooting the school’s famous bell with an arrow.

The establishing shot of the school after the credits ends reveals that the building Kate is climbing is called Stane Tower, after Obidiah Stane.

Obidiah Stane, as you may recall, was the first MCU villain. He co-founded Stark Industries with Tony and sold weapons to terrorists without Tony’s knowledge.

On the surface, this reference to Stane may appear to be basic and even out of place.

Many people probably noticed it and dismissed it as nothing more than a nice nod to a previous Marvel character.

It, however, goes a little further than that.

This is Hailee Steinfeld’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of all the characters whose names could have been on that building, Marvel chose to name it after a villain, and to place it here with Kate Bishop.

When you remember who played Obidiah Stane, it all starts to make sense.

Jeff Bridges, a well-known actor and Oscar winner, played Stane in the 2008 film Iron Man.

Steinfeld would make her big screen debut two years later in the critically acclaimed remake of True Grit by the Coen Brothers.

In Steinfeld’s first film, who was her co-star?

Jeff Bridges, of course.

Hawkeye managed to connect Steinfeld’s first movie with her first scene in the Marvel universe by referencing Obidiah Stane.

Hawkeye’s first two episodes are now available to watch on Disney+.

