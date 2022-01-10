A clever tool can tell you how popular your name is… and when it peaked.

You can find out how common your name is… and when it peaked, thanks to a clever tool.

YOU WERE GIVEN a name – or chose one – for a variety of reasons: it has a deeper meaning, it sounds nice, and it honors your culture and background, to name a few.

It’s relatively simple to look up the meaning of your name, but a new tool now allows us to see how common it is and when it peaked.

The tool revealed that in the year 1996, when I was born, ”you were 0.36 percent likely to be named Kate and 7 times more likely to be named Sophie.”

Chloe, Jessica, and Emily, all strong candidates for those born at the same time, were other possibilities my parents could have considered.

This means that in 1996, 1,055 babies’ parents went to the register office with baby Kates in their arms, making it the 59th most popular name.

Despite the fact that it means “pure” and has a number of famous people with the same name – Kate Winslet and Kate Middleton, for example – it appears to have lost favor.

Kate is now the 771st most popular name in the United States, having peaked in 1996.

”Wow, talk about a fall from grace!” added the tool.

