A CNN producer has been accused of attempting to persuade minors to participate in sexual activity.

Attempting to persuade minors to engage in sexual activity has been charged against a CNN producer.

According to a report by PEOPLE, longtime CNN producer John Griffin has been charged with enticing minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. The 44-year-old was investigated because he worked closely with former anchor Chris Cuomo, who was also fired amid separate sexual misconduct scandals.

Griffin was arrested by the FBI on Friday as a result of his case.

Griffin was apprehended by FBI agents and charged with three counts of attempting to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity by using an interstate commerce facility.

After he was indicted in Vermont on Friday, the Department of Justice released the details of the case.

Griffin allegedly used messaging apps like Kik and Google Hangouts to contact parents of minor girls and persuade them to “allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive,” according to investigators.

Griffin explained his philosophy that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age” in messages obtained by DOJ investigators, implying that women are inherently inferior to men and should be sexually subservient.

Griffin allegedly advised a mother to make sure her 13-year-old daughter was “trained properly” in a message sent in June of 2020, according to the DOJ, and then gave her (dollar)3,000 to travel from Nevada to Boston with her 9-year-old daughter.

According to the indictment, that woman and her daughter did eventually meet Griffin at Logan International Airport.

They accompanied him to his home in Ludlow, Massachusetts, where “he engaged the daughter in unlawful sexual activity,” according to the indictment. There were two other attempts to pull off a similar scheme with two other children, according to the indictment.

Griffin persuaded a mother and her 14-year-old daughter to participate in a “virtual training session” with him via video chat, in which he asked them to remove their clothes and touch each other.

In a statement, CNN said, “The charges against Mr.

Griffins are extremely unsettling.

We only found out about his arrest yesterday afternoon, and we’ve suspended him pending an investigation,” the network said.

