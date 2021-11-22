A Co-Star of Elvis Presley Said She’d Rather Starve Than Appear in One of His Films

Elvis Presley’s movies featured a slew of well-known actors.

One of them declined an offer to star in an Elvis film.

This actress stated in an interview that she would rather starve alongside her child who appears in the film.

Stella Stevens is an actress who has appeared in films such as The Nutty Professor, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, and The Poseidon Adventure in their original versions.

She also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Murder, She Wrote, The Love Boat, and a number of other TV shows.

She shared the screen with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll before she appeared in any of those projects.

Stevens played a nightclub singer whose relationship with Elvis’ character went sour in the musical Girls! Girls! Girls! Stevens played one of Elvis’ two love interests in the musical Girls! Girls! Girls!

Stevens’ singing ability is showcased in the film.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley both cried themselves to sleep after seeing one film.

Stevens wanted to appear in Girls! Girls! Girls! at first, according to the Daily Express, but she quickly changed her mind.

“Paramount sent me the script to read,” she said.

“And I thought to myself, ‘Hm, he’s from Memphis, and I’m from Memphis,’ so I read the script.’

‘What a piece of s***,’ I thought as I tossed it across the room.

‘I’m not going to be a part of this.’

Stevens appeared unconcerned about the consequences of declining the film.

“‘I’m going to starve,’ I said.

I’m unconcerned about it.

My child will go hungry as a result of you, and we will die as a result of you, because I will not do this nonsense,’ she recalled.

“They said, ‘Please reconsider,’ and promised that my next film would star Montgomery Clift.

‘Oh, well, yes,’ I replied.

I’ll take care of the Elvis photo.

It’s only six days of work, and I’ll just forget about it.'” Clift was a big star at the time.

Elvis Presley starred in a film that he adored but that the director despised.

Even if Stevens didn’t like the movie Girls! Girls! Girls!, it had an impact on pop culture.

Elvis Presley sang “Return to Sender” in the movie, which reached No. 1 on the charts.

The song was number two on the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks.

In the United Kingdom, the song was even more successful.

According to them,

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]