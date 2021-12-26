A compelling case for an Organized Crime Syndicate plotline emerges from a fan theory about ‘The Golden Girls.’

The Golden Girls appeared to be a simple sitcom about four older women living together in Miami.

But the series, which is still popular today, was so much more.

The show’s ardent supporters argue that it was ahead of its time.

They credit the show’s witty banter and unique take on serious subjects for keeping it relevant decades after it ended.

But, what if there’s more to Sophia Petrillo, Dorothy Zbornak, Blanche Devereaux, and Rose Nylund than meets the eye?

In the year 2020, author Michael Harriot took to Twitter to lay out a compelling theory portraying the four Miami ladies as members of a criminal gang.

Harriot claims that the four ladies of Miami were members of a crime syndicate in a lengthy and detailed Twitter thread.

Harriot lays out his thoughts on why each member of the chosen family fits their jobs as he assigns each one a job within the syndicate.

The thread, for example, points out that Sicilian Sophia had the brains and the mouth to run a crime syndicate, and that the fire at her retirement home was far too coincidental, as Harriot argues.

This may be the most divisive tweet I’ve ever sent, but it’s past time for America to confront the truth about a group of beloved historical figures, so here it is:

The Golden Girls, Blanche, Dorothy, Rose (dollar), and Sophia, were all members of an organized crime syndicate.

A strand:

Harriot then remarks on Rose Nylund’s cover story, which he considers to be quite bad.

He points out that Rose claims to have relocated from Minnesota to Miami in order to save money, which does not appear to be the case.

Miles Weber, her long-time love, was in the witness protection program at the time.

But wait, there’s more.

Blanche’s father, “Big Daddy,” may have been a pimp, according to Harriot, and Blanche’s job as an “art dealer” sounds like code for criminal activity.

While Harriot provides a well-thought-out explanation for his theory, he does leave out one key aspect of The Golden Girls that strongly supports the idea that their lives were a front for something much more sinister.

Harriot ignores the fact that Dorothy, Sophia, and Blanche’s backstories change dramatically from season to season.

Dorothy boasted on several occasions that she married Stan Zbornak because she became pregnant as a teenager.

That was not the case with any of her children.

Location…

