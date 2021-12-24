A Complete Guide to the 2021 Toy Day Event in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

It’s time to bring Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons the joy of Toy Day.

Players all over the world spent December making festive DIY items and decking the halls in preparation for the big day.

Now that Jingle the Black-Nosed Reindeer has arrived, he’s ready to distribute Toy Day gifts — but he’ll need some assistance.

Here’s everything you need to know about Toy Day, including when it starts, what to do, and what you can win.

Dec. 25 is the same day as Christmas Eve in real life.

Toy Day is based on the story of Santa Claus coming to town to deliver gifts to everyone.

Except in Animal Crossing, Jingle fills in for Santa.

Jingle gives you a Festive Wrapping Paper DIY and asks you to make three when you first speak with him.

One ornament of each color — red, blue, and gold — is required for the recipe, which can be found on decorated cedar trees.

The real fun begins after you hand Jingle the wrapping paper.

He’ll hand you a Magic Bag and request your assistance in delivering toys to the island’s residents.

When you talk to villagers about their Toy Day gifts, you must be holding the bag.

You may have noticed toys being sold in the seasonal section of Nook’s Cranny throughout December; these are the toys you’ll be handing out.

If you don’t have enough toys, you can go to Nook’s Cranny that day and buy ten of the same toy.

Which villager receives which toy is irrelevant.

Dressing up as Santa to deliver toys is optional, but it will help you get into character.

Santa outfits, including the hat, beard, shirt, and pants, will be available for purchase on Toy Day at Able Sisters.

Don’t worry if you don’t know when you’ll be able to play Animal Crossing that day; the event runs all day! Jingle arrives bright and early at 5 a.m. local time on December 1st.

number 24

You have until 5 a.m. the next day to play the Toy Day event.

The Toy Day music will be playing…

Season’s greetings, everyone! Is it too early to say that? Toy Day IS right around the corner… We put up the plaza tree yesterday and decorated the cedar trees around the island with ornaments. Feel free to shake a few loose to use in DIY projects! pic.twitter.com/iEztwQjgs2 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) December 16, 2021