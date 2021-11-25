A Complete Guide to the 2021 Turkey Day Event in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

The second annual Turkey Day has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so players should get ready for a virtual feast.

The Nintendo game’s celebration falls on the same day as Thanksgiving in the United States, which is November 22nd.

In 2021, it will be 25 years old, and it will be the last event in Animal Crossing’s November calendar.

The players meet Franklin, a special turkey NPC whom Tom Nook invited to cook food for the island.

Franklin has a mouth-watering menu in mind, but he’ll need your help to put it all together.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thanksgiving, including recipes, prizes, and more.

The main activity on Turkey Day, according to Animal Crossing World, is a scavenger hunt.

To get started, you must first speak with Franklin.

He’ll read you recipes for various dishes and direct you to where you can find the ingredients, which include pumpkins, clams, and fish.

His 2021 recipes are likely to be similar to those from the previous year.

However, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 added a cooking feature as well as the ability to grow tomatoes, wheat, and other crops, so those ingredients could be included as well.

You can bring one secret ingredient to complete the recipe in addition to Franklin’s ingredient list.

He doesn’t say what the ingredient is, so you’ll have to figure it out (or look it up below).

Bring all of the ingredients back to Franklin, and he’ll prepare the dishes.

On Thanksgiving Day, Franklin will not be the only one preparing a meal.

Villagers will also set up cooking stations in their homes where you can trade ingredients.

If you don’t have enough vegetables growing on your island, this is an option to consider.

Pay attention to the dialogue because villagers will also drop hints about Franklin’s secret ingredients.

Happy Turkey Day, everyone! We’re celebrating in the plaza with a special guest…Franklin! And, despite his status as a renowned chef, he could use our help gathering local ingredients for his recipes.

I hope you’ll be able to join us for today’s festivities! pic.twitter.comqtxZ8CPl7R

On Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. local time, Franklin will set up his cooking station outside the Resident Services building.

number twenty-five

If you’re playing Animal Crossing before that time, the screen should reload and Resident Services should announce the start of the Turkey Day event.

For the duration of the event, there will be live music playing on the island.

Animal villagers will also be seen wearing…

