A Complete Guide to Upcoming TV Reboots and Revivals

A Comprehensive Guide to Upcoming TV Reboots and Revivals

Returning shows long (and not-so-long) after cancellation have overtaken television in recent years.

The list of TV reboots and revivals is lengthy, ranging from sitcoms to game shows to dramas and cartoons.

While some series have only been announced, such as Frasier and True Blood, others, such as Saved by the Bell’s spinoff of the same name on Peacock, have already begun airing.

Waiting to Exhale and Conan the Barbarian are both being adapted into TV shows, while Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a Netflix revival, featured the original cast.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mulally, the show’s fab four, have been recast for three more seasons, beginning in 2017.

When it comes to fan loyalty and actor approval, however, reboots and revivals are a mixed bag.

When Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery were cast in the recasting of Charmed in 2018, the show’s original stars were less than enthusiastic.

In January 2018, Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell for eight seasons, tweeted, “Charmed belongs to the four of us, our vast amount of writers, crews, and most importantly the fans.”

“I’ll never understand what’s so brave, funny, or feminist about a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.”

I’m hoping the new show is far superior to the marketing, so the true legacy can be preserved.”

The revival of Gossip Girl, which was announced in July 2019, appeared to have the support of the majority of the original cast.

In April 2020, Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on the original CW series, told Distractify, “I think it’s exciting! Why shouldn’t it live on?”

“It’ll be unique, which is great.

Each time I reminisce about those years, my fondness for them grows.

What an adventure.

“You’re a very fortunate man.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines rebooted their hit home improvement series, Fixer Upper, while also launching their own, following in the footsteps of Trading Spaces, which returned in 2018 after a 10-year hiatus.

