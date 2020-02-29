A copy of her aunt … Lady Kate Spencer with views of Princess Diana’s wardrobe this month

Lady Kitty Spencer, his 29-year-old niece, Diana’s niece, has attended several fashion events in recent weeks, and has chosen to have her footsteps follow in the footsteps of her aunt, Princess of Hearts, on several occasions, as she has worn many outfits similar to that of the late In its official looks, according to the ” dailymail” British.

The fashion season started last month with Paris Fashion Week, and Princess Diana’s niece, who has been associated with a millionaire millionaire, Michael Millionaire, one of the world’s 61-year-old fashion icons, appeared during a show Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020, she wears a classic cream jumpsuit with elegant white polo neck.

That look was very similar to one of Princess Diana’s looks upon her arrival at the Carlyle Hotel in New York in June 1997, when the late she chose the princess chose a suit of a similar color, although she was wearing a light linen fabric to absorb the summer heat, and wore it on the “Top” Simple black.

Princess Diana and Lady Kitty in a creamy outfit

After a brief pause in London to attend several charity events, Lady Kitty Spencer headed to join the Milan Fashion Week, and there she made a statement at two events in Alberta Ferretti, in both cases, she chose stunning outfits adapted from Diana’s wardrobe, where she wore a blue suit-like suit. Navy, Princess Diana wore a similar piece at the Royal Albert Hall in 1990.





Princess Diana and Lady Kitty in a blue suit

The most similar appearance between her and her aunt, Princess Diana, was the long red satin dress that Kitty wore while attending an evening event to celebrate the Italian designer, which was so similar to the match of a scarlet gown that Princess Diana wore with a 1992 premiere in Leicester Square.





Princess Diana and Lady Kitty in a crimson dress

Lady Kitty Spencer’s quotes continued from her aunt Princess Diana’s wardrobe, although this look is the least similar to her compared to all of the above, but it is still very similar, as she chose a classic look that is a folded skirt in black and white, while the princess wore a jacket and a folded skirt Pelisse while she was in front of the pyramids in Egypt in 1992.





Princess Diana and Lady Kitty with a classic look

It is reported that Princess Diana’s niece converted to Judaism to associate with the 61-year-old millionaire.