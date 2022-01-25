A copy of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ was used by The Monkees.

Micky Dolenz said in an interview that there was a false rumor that The Monkees were feuding with The Beatles.

The Monkees used a copy of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

To disprove the rumor, Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band performed.

Some onlookers were surprised, according to Dolenz, when The Monkees did that.

Dolenz discussed the records that changed his life in a 2014 interview with Music Radar.

He mentioned a variety of albums, including Stan Freberg Presents the United States of America Volume One: The Early Years, the West Side Story soundtrack, and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B Goode.”

Dolenz recalled how Sgt.

He described it as a “life-changing” album.

“I was now an artist in my own right — I was in The Monkees, recording and doing everything.”

Pepper has completely blown me and everyone else away.

Dolenz said that all of The Beatles’ albums influenced him during a 2010 interview with Goldmine.

Sgt. would be my pick if I had to pick just one.

He went on to say, “Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

“In 1967, while The Monkees were on tour in Europe, there’s a photo of me holding the album out a window.”

Part of a "Ziggy Stardust" song from The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was plagiarized by David Bowie.

Dolenz mentioned a rumor that The Monkees were feuding with The Beatles.

He said, “There was this made-up MonkeesBeatles controversy.”

“We thought that was hilarious because we were the biggest fans on the planet.”

The Monkees’ fans were the Beatles’ younger brothers and sisters; they were almost like the next generation.”

Dolenz recalled a time when fans of The Beatles and The Monkees collided.

“I remember some kids yelling ‘Monkees! Monkees! Monkees!’ outside the hotel, and other kids yelling ‘Beatles! Beatles! Beatles!’,” he said.

As a result, we kept the Sgt. Pepper's album

Pepper’s album was well-received by the press.

‘Surprise! The Monkees like The Beatles!’ it was like.

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band: George Harrison Admitted These 'Sgt. Pepper' Songs

‘Just Average’ Songs by Pepper

Sgt. Pepper was probably not Dolenz's only favorite album.

The album charted at No.

For 15 weeks, it was at number one on the Billboard 200.

It stayed on the charts for a total of 233 weeks.

None of The Beatles’ other studio albums stayed on the charts for as long…

