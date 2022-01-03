A couple turns a “dark” and “overlooked” Manchester garden into a beautiful Victorian backyard for £23,000.

A COUPLE IN MANCHESTER MAGICALLY TRANSFORMED their dark, dingy garden into a dreamy retreat.

The £23,000 garden makeover was featured on an episode of Your Garden Made Perfect, and viewers voted it “the best” of the entire series.

Mandy and Chris had lived in their Manchester home for eight years, but they had never used their north-facing back garden because it was too dark and overlooked due to their close proximity to their neighbors, resulting in no privacy.

Helen Elks-Smith, an award-winning landscape designer, assisted the couple in making the space more private by adding a dining area, higher fencing, and tall trees.

A great project for the new year, perhaps their makeover will inspire you to think about how you can improve the appearance of your garden this year.

Chris and Mandy explained that they rarely used their garden because they could see into the windows of their neighbors’ homes.

There was a disagreement over what they wanted, as one wanted to bring in bright sunlight while the other preferred dappled shaded spots.

Chris and Mandy chose Helen’s design idea after seeing two different computer generated designs with 3D glasses.

They planned to spend £20,000 on the transformation, but ended up spending £3,000 more because they had to pay more for larger, more mature trees.

Helen’s design made use of 45 degree angles to break up the invasive views into the gardens next door.

The finished garden includes a seating area, an outdoor sofa, and even a separate dining area, all of which are linked by a diagonally paved path.

To keep the garden trendy for all seasons, they used grey fabric on the furniture with orange motifs and cushions.

Helen added height to the garden with unusual horizontal fencing that provides privacy while still allowing light to pass through.

A beautiful flower bed on one side of the garden contains ‘chunky’ flowers, which help to block views from the street.

She also planted new trees and repositioned existing ones to create a canopy that would conceal the area from view.

Chris and Mandy were overjoyed with the finished garden and plan to make much more use of their outdoor space now that the privacy issue has been resolved.

Viewers were also impressed by the transformation, with one tweeting that they had’saved the best for last’ because the series’ garden transformations had been disappointing for some viewers until this episode aired.

“Wow, love the garden, that acer is stunning at the end,” wrote another.

That was a wise investment:)…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.