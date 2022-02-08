A couple was quoted £550 to renovate their tired bathroom, but they were able to do it for half the price by shopping at BandM.

Lyndsey Thomas, a 39-year-old South Wales teaching assistant, and her husband Adrian decided to see if they could achieve their desired look while keeping costs low.

The couple, who have two daughters together, looked on Pinterest for expensive WCs they liked, then went to Home Bargains and Bandamp;M to see if they could get the look for less.

They also shopped at garage sales, painted the bathroom themselves, and hired a local tiler to do the tiling at a lower cost.

“We got the idea for our makeover after looking on Pinterest for small toilet and bathroom ideas,” Lyndsey told DIY on a Budget UK.

“Because it’s such a small room, we felt we needed to make it look a little more special.”

“We received two bids for the job from local firms.

We decided to try and do it ourselves because one was for £510 and the other was for £550.

“When we needed design inspiration, we went to Pinterest and found the look we liked.”

Lyndsey went on to describe how the couple shopped for the same products they saw on Pinterest at affordable prices, and ended up purchasing items from Home Bargains and Bandamp;M.

“I believe that if you’re willing to look around, you can find something within your budget,” she said.

“Facebook Marketplace is also a great place to find bargains.”

“We got some quotes from local tilers and chose someone we felt was the best fit for us.”

“His fee was £130, which included all grout and beading on the tiles.”

Lyndsey and her husband went shopping and discovered that Bandamp;Q was having a sale on tiles, so they purchased four boxes for £35.20.

“We got the floor vinyl on sale for £30 fitted from a carpet fitter who was doing the rest of the house,” she continued.

“The grey paint on the wall is Crown Paints’ Cosy Grey.

£14.99.

Meanwhile, Home Bargains charged £11 for the mirror, and £14 for the vase and light shade, bringing the total to £235.19.

“Once it was finished, we were blown away by what we could accomplish on such a small budget,” she said.

“Because we did the work ourselves, we now have more confidence to try our hand at other projects!”

