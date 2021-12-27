A crossbow ‘assassin’ got within 500 meters of Her Majesty before cops apprehended him.

A crossbow ‘assassin’ came within 500 meters of Her Majesty before being apprehended by cops, according to the latest Queen Elizabeth news.

Armed police detained a 19-year-old man on Christmas Day at Windsor Castle after he threatened to “assassinate the Queen.”

The Mental Health Act has been used to section suspect Jaswant Singh Chail.

Chail’s Snapchat account sent a video to friends 24 minutes before armed officers pounced on him on Christmas Day morning.

“I’m sorry,” a man believed to be Chail says while wearing a sinister white mask that appears to be inspired by Star Wars.

I apologise for everything I’ve done and will do in the future.

I’m planning an assassination attempt on Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.”

Chalil was apprehended 500 meters inside the castle grounds, allegedly armed with a crossbow, after scaling a spiked fence with a rope ladder.

Minutes before police swooped on him on Christmas Day, the masked man threatened to “assassinate the Queen” in chilling footage.

“Something’s gone horribly wrong” with his son, according to the father of a teen accused of scaling Windsor Castle with a crossbow today.

“Something has gone horribly wrong with our son,” his father, Jasbir Singh Chail, told MailOnline.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to speak with him, but we’re working to get him the assistance he requires.”

“We are going through a difficult time from our standpoint.

This is a difficult problem for us to solve.”

Jasbir’s son, who grew up in a £500,000 semi-detached house on a private estate, is thought to have sent a video of himself posing with a crossbow to his friends on Snapchat 24 minutes before armed officers pounced on him on Christmas morning.

Following the release of a new video allegedly showing the crossbow-wielding intruder who broke into Windsor Castle, calls for increased Royal security have been made.

A video of a masked man brandishing a crossbow and threatening to “assassinate the Queen” has gone viral.

On Twitter, royal correspondent Angela Levin commented on the video, urging for increased security measures to protect the monarch.

She described the break-in story as “horrifying” and the video’s message as “chilling.”

