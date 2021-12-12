A Day in the Life of Supermodel Chanel Iman

Despite her hectic schedule, Chanel Iman has found a way to prioritize her family and her health.

The 31-year-old supermodel is juggling her career and her two daughters, Cali, 3, and Cassie, 23 months, with husband Sterling Shepard.

She previously discussed how she was adjusting to motherhood after giving birth to the couple’s first child just five months prior in February 2019.

“She’s been everywhere,” Iman told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

“Now that she has a passport, I’m trying to figure out where we’re going on a family vacation so we can use her passport.”

“However, she’s already a frequent flyer.”

The Georgia native stated that she desired to have her daughter with her at all times, even when she was rushing from one location to the next.

“I felt like I was trying to get her on a plane the next month when I got her, but of course I waited until she was at least four months [old]and then I was traveling everywhere with her,” she continued.

“I despise having to leave her behind.

“We’re linked — we’re tethered to one another.”

In August 2019, Shepard, on the other hand, could not say enough nice things about his wife.

He told Us at the time, “That woman takes care of me like no one else has.”

“I mean, the closest thing I can compare it to is my mother, so I adore being married to her.”

She’s a one-of-a-kind individual.”

The 28-year-old athlete also admitted that juggling motherhood and marriage was difficult.

“It’s honestly tough whenever you put a baby into the situation because you still have to try to find time for each other and a lot of the focus goes onto the baby,” he explained.

“So the main thing is just me trying to carve out a little time in my schedule and her trying to carve out time in her schedule because we’re both pretty busy,” she says.

That’s the most difficult aspect of it, but we manage to get through it.”

Despite the changes, Shepard expressed his desire for a large family in July 2019.

“I’ve always imagined myself having a large family, so convincing Chanel will be difficult.”

