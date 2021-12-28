A Deleted Scene Between Vilgefortz and Stregobor in Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ Suggestions That Yennefer Is Special

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’: A Deleted Scene Between Vilgefortz and Stregobor Indicates That Yennefer Is Special

A deleted scene from Season 2 of The Witcher revealed the backstory of one of the main characters and hinted at more about Yennefer.

From her deformity to her training and losing her chaos magic, Yennefer’s story has been complex throughout both seasons.

Stregobor is led to believe that there is something unnatural about the female mage after the events of the first season.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of The Witcher.]

The Witcher Episode 2 introduces fans to Yennefer’s timeline.

She was born with a deformity and a hunchback.

Tissaia was captivated by her ability to conjure a portal.

Tissaia purchases Yennefer and sends her to Aretuza to study magic.

Despite failing most of the simple tests, she exhibits unique magic during her training.

She later confessed to Istredd that she is half-elf.

She becomes infertile in the process of becoming beautiful, and she seeks treatment.

By the end of the season, she has defeated Nilfgaard at the Battle of Sodden Hill using fire magic.

Instead of being killed by the fire magic, she survives and loses her chaos magic.

Vilgefortz was a bastard child raised by mages, according to a deleted scene from The Witcher Season 2.

Not only that, but Stregobor claims there is something strange about Yennefer.

The elves’ battle with humanity and mages is a major focus of the second season.

Stregobor has been an antagonist since the first season, and he despises elves and anyone who does not use magic in the proper way.

Stregobor uses Vilgefortz’s backstory to tie in Yennefer in the deleted scene.

Vilgefortz and Yennefer, Stregobor believes, are not treated equally.

However, the mage suggests that there is more to Yennefer than meets the eye.

He explains that she should have been destroyed if she had used forbidden fire magic.

She was unharmed, however.

He’s probably not aware that the punishment was the loss of her chaos magic.

Stregobor, on the other hand, explains that it’s because of her elven blood, which the Brotherhood learned about from Istredd.

Yennefer’s elven blood isn’t seen as a threat by Vilgefortz, but Stregobor blames her rage.

Is it possible that Yennefer has an unnatural quality?

