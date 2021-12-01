A Detail from Spider-Man: Homecoming Confirms the No Way Home Theory Regarding the Black Costume

One major No Way Home theory about Spider-Man’s black costume is confirmed thanks to a wild Spider-Man: Homecoming detail.

In all of the marketing for this film, Spidey’s costume change has gotten a lot of attention.

From the moment No Way Home merchandise began to circulate, it was clear that Tom Holland’s character would have to switch suits a few times.

During Phase Zero’s Homecoming Quarantine Watch Party, one fan noticed that the inside of Peter Parker’s suit can be seen during the first film in the MCU trilogy.

It looks a lot like the various fan theories for the “Integrated Suit.” Basically, something happens to his costume early in the film, and he has to wear it inside out for the rest of the movie.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

(Keep in mind that Marvel is notorious for leaving fans breadcrumbs in the lead-up to upcoming projects.) Take a look for yourself below:

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, believes that No Way Home will elicit a lot of heated debate among fans.

He discussed how this story concept is going for it on every possible level while speaking with the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast.

“I think [Spider-Man: No Way Home] is going to be a lot of fun.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of debate about it,” Cumberbatch said, “but it’s a daring, brilliant concept.”

“It has a lot of ambition […] I haven’t seen it, but from what I’ve heard, it’s accomplished it.”

And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’ I’m also ecstatic about the overall opportunity for them to explore those ideas.

So, yeah, I’m excited to see how it turns out.

However, I’m confident it’ll be a success.”

No Way Home has been given a description by Sony:

With Spider-Man’s true identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to distinguish between his everyday life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

