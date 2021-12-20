A Direct-to-Video Horror Sequel Brought Leonardo DiCaprio His Big Break

Leonardo DiCaprio is now synonymous with Martin Scorsese, the legendary filmmaker.

After all, the two have worked together on five films and are set to work on a sixth, Killers of the Flower Moon, in 2022.

Long before becoming Scorsese’s go-to leading man, DiCaprio was just a kid looking for his big break.

And, in an unexpected turn of events, DiCaprio made his film debut in the most unexpected of places.

When DiCaprio finally won his first Academy Award in 2016, it was viewed as long overdue by both his peers in the industry and his fans.

It was his fifth career nomination for Best Actor for The Revenant.

That’s not to mention his critically acclaimed roles in films like Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, and The Departed, for which he was not nominated for an Academy Award.

Titanic was arguably the start of DiCaprio’s superstardom.

He became one of the most sought-after actors after the film’s critical and commercial success.

But it’s how he’s managed to stay out of the shadow of that film that’s the most impressive.

Many actors would become too attached to that single role to have a long and fruitful career.

However, DiCaprio’s star has risen above Titanic and his teen idol past in general.

Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘in a mess’ while filming emotional ‘Romeo (plus) Juliet’ scenes, so he began a ritual.

DiCaprio first came to the attention of many viewers as Luke Brower on the hit sitcom Growing Pains after a few years as a TV actor.

In 1991, he joined the show for the seventh and final season.

He also made an unlucky film debut in the direct-to-video sequel Critters 3 the following year.

The movie failed to make an impression.

And it’s still remembered for Leonardo DiCaprio’s appearance.

The actor began his career working on a sequel, which was ironic.

Despite this, he has never made another appearance in a sequel.

Even when his films are financially successful enough to warrant one, DiCaprio prefers to make films that tell a complete story, as he told Variety in 2015.

It’s unlikely that the actor will start making sequels at this point.

However, it’s difficult to imagine many of his films continuing into a sequel.

In the ‘Inception’ scene, Leonardo DiCaprio felt like he was in a boy band.

Adam McKay’s black comedy Don’t Look Up, which DiCaprio will star in in 2021, is his most recent film.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as astronomers trying to warn the world…

