A Duggar-in-Law Was Dismissed as a Potential Juror in Josh Duggar’s Case

A Duggar-in-Law Was Disqualified as a Potential Juror in Josh Duggar’s Trial

The first day of Josh Duggar’s trial has come to an end, and jury selection is now complete.

However, there was some minor drama in the process.

Everyone was surprised when a potential juror revealed a close relationship with the Duggars.

According to reports, the daughter of one of the potential jurors married one of the Duggar boys.

They were abruptly dismissed by the judge.

What happened to that potential juror, and what’s next in the child pornography case?

The trial of Josh Duggar has begun, and the first step, as with any other trial, was jury selection.

While the jury selection process went relatively smoothly for the most part, a Reddit user who claims to have attended the court appearance revealed that someone close to the Duggar family slipped through the early screening process.

The federal judge questioned why the defense and prosecution had not made the connection earlier.

The hearing was attended by 52 out of 60 called potential jurors, according to the Reddit user.

When juror 7 revealed that their daughter had married one of the Duggar boys, the judge dismissed them.

The identity of the possible juror was withheld by the source.

However, only three of the Duggar boys married local women.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar married in 2017.

The Caldwells are from the neighborhood.

Lauren Swanson, who married Josiah Duggar in 2018, lives nearby with her parents.

Finally, ahead of Katey Nakatsu’s wedding to Jedidiah Duggar in April, her father and stepmother relocated from Arizona to Arkansas.

The rest of day one of Josh Duggar’s trial went as expected, despite the judge’s surprise that a Duggar in-law had made it this far in the jury selection process.

The jury was chosen quickly.

The prosecution and defense had agreed on 12 jurors and four alternates by the end of the hearing.

The prosecution and defense asked the jurors if Duggar’s status as a former reality TV star would influence their decision, according to Fox News.

According to the publication, both the defense and the prosecution were concerned that the Duggar family’s status might cause problems during jury selection, and the judge warned the jurors about the graphic nature of the evidence.

Josh Duggar’s trial will begin on December 1st, with jury selection completed.

The prosecution plans to present evidence linking Duggar to a string of…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.