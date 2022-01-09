A Duggar insider claims Anna may be considering the unthinkable, giving Josh Duggar a minor victory in his appeal process.

A Duggar insider claims Anna might be considering the unthinkable, giving Josh Duggar a minor victory in his appeal process.

In December 2021, Josh Duggar was found guilty of two counts of possessing child pornography.

The former star of 19 Kids and Counting and his legal team immediately began working on his appeal, and they recently won a minor victory.

Simultaneously, rumors are circulating that Josh’s wife Anna Duggar is considering the unthinkable.

Josh Duggar’s lead attorney, Justin Gelfand, immediately promised to appeal the verdict after an Arkansas jury found him guilty on December 9.

That procedure has now begun.

Gelfand was also granted a motion on January 5 asking for “additional time to rile post-trial motions.”

Post-trial motions are usually filed within 30 days of a verdict.

Josh’s legal team, on the other hand, won a minor victory by gaining an extra ten days.

Josh’s attorneys have requested his trial transcripts, according to court documents.

They won’t be finished until next week, though.

Josh’s legal team requires the trial transcripts in order to file post-trial motions, so the motion for a 10-day extension was granted.

“Because the transcripts are required for certain issues [Josh] intends to raise in his post-trial motions, [Josh] respectfully requests that this Court grant this request for a brief extension of ten days to file his motions so that the transcripts can be used.”

And so that this Court has a more precise record on which to consider [Josh’s] motions,” according to court documents.

Josh’s legal team has until January 19 to file an appeal against the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s conviction.

But, according to the experts, Josh’s appeal has a slim chance of succeeding.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, “Whenever there is a criminal conviction, and especially when the defendant has money, there will be an appeal.”

“It’ll be interesting to see what [Josh’s lawyers] choose to appeal on.”

They’ll probably appeal the judge’s decision to allow Bobye Holt to testify.

They may file an appeal based on their motions to suppress her testimony.”

Bobby Holt, a former friend of the Duggar family, testified about Josh’s history of molestation and abuse.

Josh molested a five-year-old while she was sitting on his lap during Bible study, she recalled.

Josh’s lawyers tried to have his past thrown out as evidence in his pornography child case.

However, there’s…

