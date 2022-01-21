A Dunkin’ Donuts employee reveals a dark secret about their donuts that will make you reconsider purchasing them.

After a long day, it’s always nice to reward yourself with a Dunkin’ donut and iced coffee from Dunkin’.

But, unfortunately, this employee’s claims may make you reconsider stopping by the popular coffee shop for a treat.

A Dunkin’s employee claimed on social media that their donuts are frozen and baked each morning before they open.

Sophia Fischett has worked at the store for four years and is now in charge of its opening.

She retrieved their donuts from a large box in the freezer and neatly stacked them on racks.

She also spritzed some water on a batch of biscuits and bagels.

She finished prepping all of her trays and put them in the oven to bake while continuing to decorate the chocolate, glazed, and powdered trays.

However, when she shared a video of her typical day, many people were taken aback by the fact that the donuts were not fresh.

“Hold up, you telling me the donuts in the morning aren’t fresh-made?” one person wrote.

“No, it takes me 3-5 hours to do this, so I wouldn’t be able to get it done before opening,” she replied.

“Wait! The donuts are FROZEN?! My life has been a lie,” said another.

A third confirmed that Dunkin’ Donuts does not bake its own donuts.

“I literally got shipments of donuts at the Dunkin’ I worked at,” they said.

We didn’t bake anything other than muffins, bagels, and croissants.”

Unfortunately, Dunkin’ Donuts is not the only place that does this; McDonald’s also serves breakfast with frozen eggs.

According to one employee, the folded eggs are pre-cooked and frozen.

“Folded eggs come pre-cooked,” he explained.

He pulled out a sealed package containing a dozen bright yellow cooked eggs.

“All we do is throw them on the grill, neatly arrange them, add a little water, and cook them again.”

He scooped them into a tray and said they were done after letting them heat up for a few minutes.

