A fan recreated Tarrey Town in the style of ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ from ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.’

A fan recreated Tarrey Town from ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ in the style of ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’.

While much of The Legend of Zelda series revolves around Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf’s eternal struggle in Hyrule, BOTW players were drawn to a much quieter plot.

The Tarrey Town sidequest in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild became so popular among fans that it was recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons style.

And in ACNH, the view appears to be even more stunning.

Hudson, a construction worker, departs for Lake Akkala in the Akkala region after Link completes the “Hylian Homeowner” sidequest in BOTW.

He tells you about his new town, Tarrey Town, when you find him across the natural bridge.

“He will need your assistance to get it up and running,” IGN says.

“Finding people to populate the town (with the -suffix “son” in their name) and bringing him bundles of wood are two things that come to mind.”

The sidequest, on the other hand, is one of the most time-consuming in the entire game of BOTW.

To build the town, players must bring Hudson 110 buddles of wood and scour Hyrule for residents.

Link must travel from the Gerudo Desert to Zora’s Domain, and finally to Vah Rudania’s lair on the volcanic Death Mountain.

Link even helps Hudson and Rhondson, a Gerudo, arrange a marriage.

Tarrey Town is one of the most bizarre sidequests in The Legend of Zelda series.

Tarrey Town was transformed into an Animal Crossing: New Horizons-style town by fans.

On Reddit, a fan expressed their admiration for the sidequest, claiming that they had restarted their save file in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just to redo the Tarrey Town mission multiple times.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they created a fantastic recreation of Tarrey Town.

Fans have become more elaborate with their ACNH islands as a result of Nintendo’s new updates.

They hollowed out their island, incorporating waterfalls and a large lake called Lake Akkala.

The area was covered in colorful foliage that represented the Akkala region’s changing orange and red trees.

Then they threw in a horse that Link must have abandoned on the bridge.

While the Breath of the Wild Tarrey Town isn’t a full-scale replica, the attention to detail makes the recreation look like a work of art in and of itself.

‘Dollhouses’ was added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in a 2020 winter update.

This was something the player expected to happen…

