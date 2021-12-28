A fan who ‘won’ a contest predicting Meghan King’s breakup with new husband Cuffe Biden Owens received a prize from Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd.

A fan who “won” a contest predicting Meghan King’s breakup with new husband Cuffe Biden Owens received a prize from Kelly Dodd of Real Housewives of Orange County.

Meghan, 37, and her new husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, called it quits just two months after their lavish wedding, which was even attended by the President.

Kelly, 46, and her husband Rick Leventhal, Meghan’s former costars, told The Sun exclusively that they are both “very sorry” to hear about the high-profile marriage’s demise.

Despite the fact that they “feel bad” about the situation, the Bravo star and Fox News reporter admitted that “neither of us is surprised.”

“We actually talked about her nuptials on our Rick and Kelly Unmasked Podcast on Patreon.com right after she tied the knot in October, and both of us predicted it wouldn’t last,” the couple explained.

“Because of the newness of their relationship and the briefness of their engagement.”

“On our show in October, Kelly predicted Meghan’s marriage would last no longer than ‘a year and a half,’ while [Rick] predicted ‘less than a year,'” Kelly and Rick continued.

“We then launched an impromptu contest, requesting feedback via email from our Patreon subscribers.

“We’re sending her a Rick andamp; Kelly Unmasked hat because she wrote us with the winning guess of ‘less than six months.’

“We realize this may come across as heartless, but we were simply being realistic, based on our own experiences, and we both sincerely hope Meghan finds happiness because she deserves it.”

“We’ve both experienced divorce twice and know how painful it can be,” they continued, “and wish her nothing but the best as she navigates what must be a very difficult time.”

Meghan “shared how incredibly hard this is for her,” Kelly added, adding that she reached out to the mom-of-three this morning to offer support.

Rick and Kelly Unmasked, a Patreon podcast, will continue to discuss the topic in an upcoming episode this week.

During seasons 11, 12, and 14, Meghan and Kelly were co-stars on the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Meghan announced her split from her new husband just two months after they married earlier today.

The reality star revealed the news on Monday with a message on her Instagram Stories.

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” the posts said.

