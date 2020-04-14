A fashion designer puts a bag made of human spine for sale online at 5 thousand dollars

An Indonesian fashion designer has sparked controversy on social media because of a handbag he says is made from a human backbone that was legally purchased from a Canadian company.

According to the American “Insider” website, the bag designed by Arnold Putra was put up for sale for the first time in 2016 and it is still being sold for sale online on the price of 5 thousand dollars.



The bag and designer

The bag is designed in a basket style and takes the shape of the chest, but the hand of the bag is from the backbone and experts say to Insider that they think it is real.

Although the bag has been on sale on Instagram since 2016, the controversy over it is renewed after a tweet was posted on it and it is still on sale. As a result of the anger of the followers, the announcement of the sale of the bag was removed from Instagram as well as from Twitter.

On the account of Instagram, which the bag was put on sale, he wrote in the description of the bag that it is made from the backbone of a child with osteoporosis, but in his statements to the American site, he did not answer the questions on these questions, noting that the account on Instagram is managed by another person and that he only contributes to it.





The bag went on sale for the first time

He added to the site that he obtained the backbone of Canada legally from licensed companies.

Experts have put forward several scenarios of how the designer obtained the skeleton, as there are likely to be bought from primitive tribes, especially since the designer is famous for his trips and travel to different regions of the world. Others expect that he will have obtained it from medical sources after conducting research on it.