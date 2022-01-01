A frazzled mother shares her easy-to-follow ‘four-week rolling menu,’ which makes feeding the family a breeze.

A stressed-out mother shares her easy-to-follow ‘four-week rolling menu,’ which makes feeding the family a breeze.

After admitting she “hates meal planning and food shopping,” an exhausted mother of two has shared her clever four-week “rolling menu” that takes the stress out of cooking.

Caroline Campbell, who has two young children and works full-time, considers cooking dinner every night a “chore” she doesn’t have time for.

Her solution is a four-week rotating menu that includes a few quick and easy dishes that she can prepare for her four-person family.

Caroline won’t have to worry about meal planning again because she’ll have set meals per week that will rotate on a monthly basis.

The best part is that all of the meals use similar ingredients, which saves money and reduces waste for the mother of two.

One of her meals, for example, is a pea and ham soup made with leftover gammon from the night before and ingredients she already has in her pantry and freezer.

Meal planning and grocery shopping are two things that I despise.

With a full-time job and two children under the age of five, it just feels like a chore I don’t have time for.

Caroline claims that she can simply reorder the same food items every four weeks and have them delivered from Tesco as a result of this.

She revealed that her family’s meal plan costs between £40 and £46 per week, including “fruit, toilet paper, squash, and cat food.”

Caroline has even used symbols to indicate what are leftovers, what goes in the slow cooker and pressure cooker, and what needs to be frozen or defrosted in her detailed meal plan, which spans seven days and includes both lunches and dinners.

“I despise meal planning and grocery shopping,” she wrote alongside a photo of her well-organized spreadsheet.

With a full-time job and two children under the age of five, it just feels like a chore that I don’t have time for.

“So I’ve made a four-week rolling menu that I’ll just keep repeating and tweaking as needed.”

To save money and reduce waste, I’ve tried to make the most of any ingredients purchased.

“I then made shopping lists and placed Tesco orders for the next four weeks.”

I know it’s not as cheap as it could be, but the time and hassle it saves me is worth the £7.99 delivery saver because Tesco is where I shop in person.

“All I have to do when I return to week 1 in four weeks is hit re-order and double-check the basket.”

I figured I’d pass it along in case it could be of assistance to someone else.”

I’ve tried to make the most of any ingredients I’ve purchased…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.