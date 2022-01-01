A frazzled mother shares her easy-to-use ‘four-week rolling menu,’ which takes the stress out of feeding the family.

A frazzled mother shares her handy ‘four-week rolling menu,’ which alleviates ALL of the stress associated with feeding the family.

After admitting she “hates meal planning and food shopping,” an exhausted mother of two has shared her clever four-week “rolling menu” that takes the hassle out of cooking.

Caroline Campbell, who has two young children and works full-time, considers cooking dinner every night a “chore” she doesn’t have time for.

Her solution is a four-week rolling menu with a few quick and easy dishes that she can prepare for her four-person family.

Caroline won’t have to worry about meal planning again because she’ll have set meals per week that will rotate on a monthly basis.

The best part is that all of the meals are made with similar ingredients, saving money and reducing waste for the mother of two.

One of her meals, for example, is a pea and ham soup, which she’ll make with leftover gammon from the night before and ingredients from her pantry and freezer.

Caroline claims that she can simply reorder the same food items every four weeks and have them delivered from Tesco as a result of this.

She revealed that this meal plan costs her between £40 and £46 per week for her family, including “fruit, toilet paper, squash, and cat food.”

Caroline has even used symbols to indicate what are leftovers, what goes into the slow cooker and pressure cooker, and what needs to be frozen or defrosted in the seven-day meal plan.

“I hate meal planning and food shopping,” she wrote alongside a photo of her well-organized spreadsheet.

It just feels like a chore that I don’t have time for with a full-time job that is fairly demanding and two children under the age of five.

“So I’ve come up with a four-week rolling menu that I’ll just keep repeating and tweaking as needed.”

To save money and reduce waste, I’ve tried to make the most of any ingredients purchased.

“I then made shopping lists for each of these orders and placed them on Tesco over the next four weeks.”

I realize it’s not as cheap as it could be, but the time and hassle it saves me is worth the £7.99 delivery saver because Tesco is where I’d shop in person.

“All I have to do when I return to week 1 in four weeks is hit re-order and double-check the basket.”

I figured I’d pass it along in case it could be of assistance to someone else.”

I’ve made every effort to get the most out of any ingredients I’ve purchased…

