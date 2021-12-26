A friend claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “enjoying life in California” – on the same day that the Queen speaks about missing Phil.

A friend claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “enjoying life in California” – on the same day the Queen speaks about missing Phil.

According to a friend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “enjoying life in California.”

Meghan is said to have wanted to make “Christmas special for everyone,” as the Queen expressed her longing for her late husband Prince Philip on the same day.

Meghan’s friend told PEOPLE that she has been “gearing up for the holidays” and that she and Meghan are “loving life in California.”

“It’s Harry’s second Christmas away from England, and Meghan wants to make sure it’s special for everyone,” another source said.

“At their new home, they’re making up their own traditions.”

The Queen made an emotional speech on Christmas Day about how she misses his “mischievous twinkle” and his ability to “squeeze fun out of any situation.”

After Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, the monarch will not be spending Christmas with him for the first time in 73 years.

On June 4, 2021, Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet into their family, writing in their Christmas card that she “made them a family.”

In an adorable family photo that also included their two-year-old son Archie, the sweet card gave royal fans a first look at their daughter.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world,” they said.

“Archie and Lili gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and we became a family.”

We’ve made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families, from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave as we look forward to 2022.”

Meghan and Harry spent the 2017 and 2018 holidays at Sandringham with the Queen and royal family, but took son Archie to Canada for the 2019 holidays.

They are spending Christmas in California for the second year running.

“They’re so happy,” a close friend previously told PEOPLE.

“This child proves that they are establishing roots in America.”

In a touching Christmas Day speech, the Queen gave a heartfelt nod to Lilibet.

