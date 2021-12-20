A friend invited my boyfriend and me to stay… until I realized he had been watching us have sex on a webcam.

A friend invited my boyfriend and me to stay… until I realized he was watching us have sex on a webcam.

A WOMAN was shocked to learn that her friend had set up a webcam in his flat to record her and her boyfriend having sex.

She explained that she had known her friend for about six months before accepting his offer to stay at his flat with her boyfriend, with whom she was in a long-distance relationship, on Reddit.

“He had previously offered his flat for me to meet fwb (friends with benefits) as I have little privacy in my residence,” she wrote, “but this was the first time I had accepted the offer.”

They noticed that the man, referred to in the post as “B,” had “a computer system of two monitors and a webcam” in the room when they stayed.

“One screen was turned on, and the other was turned off,” she continued.

“After we had sex, N (her boyfriend) asked if I knew why the webcam was turned on.

“As he got closer, the light turned off.”

He admitted that he had noticed it halfway through, but that he didn’t want to spoil the moment.”

When the woman’s friend was confronted, he “admitted he had been watching us on his laptop via the room’s webcam.”

“He denies any recording was made,” she continued.

“Has he broken the law by watching us?” the woman wondered on Reddit’s Legal Advice thread.

She explained that she wasn’t sure what the law was because they were staying at his house.

“This is Voyeurism and is covered under Section 67 yes this is absolutely illegal!” wrote someone in response to her post.

“Even if you are being watched (but not being recorded), this is still a criminal offense, and accepting his offer to use his premises does not give him the right to view or record said act without your permission.”

“A person commits an offence if—(a)he observes another person doing a private act for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, and (b)he knows that the other person does not consent to being observed for his sexual gratification,” according to the Sexual Offences Act of 2003.

Others who commented on the Reddit post suggested that the person should be arrested for voyeurism, claiming that this isn’t the first time he’s spied on a couple during sex.

Those convicted of sexual offenses under section 67 of the Sexual Offences Act face a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

