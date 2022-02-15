A Friend of Whitney Houston Reveals What Could Have Saved Her

A Friend of Whitney Houston Reveals What Might Have Saved Her

Whitney Houston’s fans and loved ones are still mourning the singer’s death ten years later.

Many people wonder if the singer would still be alive if she was surrounded by better people.

Robyn Crawford, Houston’s best friend, is credited by insiders as one of the singer’s only reliable sources of support.

Houston’s friend agrees, claiming that if her friendship with Crawford had not broken down, Houston might still be alive.

Crawford and Houston met as teenagers during a summer job together in the early 1980s.

They had an instant connection.

Houston denied that their friendship was anything more than platonic.

However, Crawford later confirmed this in his memoir, A Song For You.

Houston didn’t feel comfortable being with a woman in the spotlight, she claims, so the romantic aspect of their relationship ended.

Crawford remained a close friend and later became a Houston employee.

Crawford kept Houston in check, according to many of Houston’s friends, including saxophonist Kirk Whalum.

Houston struggled with drug addiction for decades, as fans are aware.

Crawford could have saved Houston if Crawford and Houston had remained in contact at the end of Houston’s life, according to Whalum.

Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston’s best friend, is releasing a memoir.

He stated, “Yes, I believe [Houston] would still be alive today if Crawford had stayed around.”

“Someone To Watch Over Me” is an old jazz standard.

I take that from a spiritual standpoint, but it happened in real life.

Robyn was her name.

“Who wouldn’t want someone to keep an eye on them?” says the narrator.

Crawford, he says, was a calming influence in Houston’s chaotic life.

“When Whitney realized Robyn was in charge of the company, she was able to relax.”

She could be the strong Black woman she was bred to be when Robyn was there to hold her hand,” he added.

“Their bond was closer in many ways than her family’s.”

Despite their close relationship, Whalum claims that Crawford’s handlers in Houston were not fond of him.

Cissy Houston, Houston’s mother, later confirmed her dislike for Crawford in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the Showtime documentary Can I Be Me?, Crawford’s brother Gary expressed similar sentiments, calling Crawford a “nobody.”

Bobby Brown’s Marriage to Whitney Houston Was Ruined, According to Him…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.