A gardener demonstrates how to grow plants without digging if you’ve been planting flowers incorrectly.

A gardener demonstrates how to grow plants without digging, in case you’ve been planting flowers incorrectly.

GETTING YOUR GARDEN IN ORDER can be a time-consuming task, with the backbreaking digging required to plant new crops taking up a significant amount of your time.

However, according to one gardener, you don’t need a shovel to grow plants because you can do so without it.

Liam, who runs the TikTok account whatsgrowinon, shares simple gardening tips with his 63,000 followers on a regular basis.

In a recent video with over 400,000 views, the gardener revealed his tips for growing plants without digging.

He says in the video, “Did you know you don’t have to dig or till the soil?”

“First, gather your old cardboard boxes and inspect them for tape; you want to use boxes that have the least amount of ink possible.”

“Overlap them as needed to create the desired shape for your flower bed.”

“If it’s your lawn or long grass, first strim it or mow it, then wet the cardboard.”

“Poke some drainage holes in the cardboard with a fork or a knife, then pile up your topsoil or compost.”

“Rather than tilling or digging over the soil, weeds are suppressed by using sheets of cardboard.”

“Digging the soil harms the microorganisms and mycelium that live there.”

Liam also mentioned that incorporating mycorrhizal fungi into your soil can aid in plant growth.