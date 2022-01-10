A gardening expert reveals a simple method for eliminating weeds from driveway cracks.

A gardening expert reveals a simple trick for eliminating weeds from driveway cracks.

If you let weeds run amok in your garden, they can completely devastate it.

Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list of helpful hints to assist you in permanently removing them from your property.

The Royal Horticultural Society offered some advice on how to deal with the dreaded garden pests.

Weeds in cracks can be more difficult to remove because they are difficult to pull out by hand.

To kill them from the ground up, you’ll need the right tools.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

In beds and borders, a trowel or fork can be useful, but they won’t fit into tight cracks.

Instead, use dandelion weeders or a block paving knife to remove weeds from patios and paving.

A block paving brush is all that is required to remove smaller weeds.

Weeds with shallow roots are easy to get rid of with a hoe.

On a dry day, use your hoe to kill shallow-rooted weeds on gravel drives.

Hard surfaces can also be weeded with flame guns or flame weeders, particularly in hot, dry weather.

The heat rips the plant cells apart, causing it to die.

Two applications are recommended; the first should cause the leaves to change color, and the second should burn the dead leaves a week later.

solution of white vinegar

Use natural methods like white vinegar instead of harsh, chemical-laden weed killers and herbicides.

Acetic acid in white vinegar draws moisture from weeds.

Pickling vinegar is the most effective because it contains a higher concentration of acetic acid.

To make a weed killer, mix white vinegar with salt and dishwashing liquid.

Fill a spray bottle with the solution and liberally apply it to the weeds.

Fill in any gaps.

After the weeds have been removed, seal the cracks with the same material you used on your driveway to prevent them from reappearing.

If cracks are not properly sealed, weeds can return.

a pot of boiling water

Boiling water is an alternative to strong weed killers or homemade solutions.

It’s natural, eco-friendly, and the cheapest option, and it won’t harm the environment’s plants.

The high temperature should instantly kill the plant.

Check out I was quoted £16K to transform my overgrown garden, but I saved thousands by doing it myself using Bandamp;M and The Range bargains.

See why you’ve been planting flowers incorrectly – a gardener reveals a hack that allows you to grow plants without having to dig.

In addition, I saved hundreds of pounds by building my own garden hot tub shelter – it was incredibly simple, and I’ll show you how to do it yourself.