A Ghost Story for Christmas – The Mezzotint, BBC2, review: beautifully crafted and not at all frightening.

A Ghost Story for Christmas – The Mezzotint, BBC2, review: well-made and unnervingly unnerving.

The fourth MR James adaptation by Mark Gatiss was intriguing, but only half an hour isn’t long enough to build suspense.

MR James, an early twentieth-century academic and author, used to entertain his friends on Christmas Eve by reading aloud one of his ghost stories – a tradition that Mark Gatiss has continued in recent years, with his ‘friends’ in this case being us, the BBC-watching public.

The Mezzotint is Gatiss’ fourth Jamesian adaptation, starring Rory Kinnear as Edward, a university museum curator whose most recent acquisition was an engraving of a manor house – the title’s’mezzotint.’

The picture kept changing each time Edward and his friends examined it, much to their surprise.

A figure appeared to be creeping across the lawn, as if in a spectral version of ‘Grandma’s Footsteps.’

Without giving too much away, Edward discovered an ancestral link to the house in the photo – a clever idea that would have made a good Inside No. 1 episode.

However, it fell short of its primary goal of giving me the creeps.

I did jump twice – when a piano lid slammed and a window unexpectedly opened – but there was no sense of impending doom.

Onscreen, ghost stories are notoriously difficult.

Nicole Kidman and her family were horrified to discover that they were dead and doing the haunting in the 2001 film The Others (20-year-old spoiler alert).

]Director Alejandro Amenábar had nearly two hours to create atmosphere and suspense, but Gatiss only had 30 minutes.

It didn’t help that Robert Bathurst appeared from behind a newspaper in a smoking jacket, instantly transporting Toast of London fans to Matt Berry’s flat, where Bathurst’s nose was similarly buried behind a paper.

There was no doubt that The Mezzotint had been painstakingly created.

It simply wasn’t frightening enough.

