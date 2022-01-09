A Glasgow man is fighting for his life in hospital after a failed murder attempt in a city flat.

Two men were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment after an incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old man was hurt.

Two men were assaulted in a property in Glasgow’s Blochairn Place, and police are looking for information.

Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A 41-year-old man was injured only slightly, but a 39-year-old woman was treated for life-threatening injuries.

“We’re treating the injuries to the 39-year-old man as attempted murder,” Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer said.

He suffered serious injuries to his arms, legs, and face, all of which will require extensive treatment.

“I’m asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything or has dash-cam footage that can help our investigation to contact me.”

“In particular, we’re interested in learning more about a car that fled the scene at high speed in the direction of Royston Road.”

“If you have any information, please call 101 and quote incident number 3101 from Wednesday, January 5, 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”