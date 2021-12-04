A ‘Golden Girls’ Convention Is Coming Your Way

There’ll be a ‘Golden Girls’ convention near you.

If you’re a huge fan of The Golden Girls, you’ll be overjoyed to learn of this.

Soon, the first Golden Girls convention will take place.

You’ll be able to meet other Golden Girls fans and discuss your favorite episodes for the first time.

Here’s what we know so far.

From April 22 to 24, 2022, the Golden Girls Convention, dubbed Golden Con: Thank You for Being a Fan, will take place in Chicago.

The event will take place in the “historically LGBTQ(plus)” Northalsted neighborhood, according to the organizers.

There will be a lot of fun events, according to the website.

A “Greatest Gift” Vendor’s Market, live parody shows from Hell in a Handbag Theater Company, the “Chicago: You’ve Got Style” costume parade, and themed nightlife events are just a few of the activities planned.

Event details, performers, and special guest appearances will be announced at a later date, according to the organizers.

There’s no word on whether Betty White will show up.

From 1985 to 1982, The Golden Girls was on the air.

Rose Nylund (Betty White), Blanche Deveraux (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) were the main characters in the film.

After going through divorce or widowhood, four older women become roommates in this NBC comedy.

Reboots of popular television shows have become increasingly common in recent years.

Highway to Heaven, starring Michael Landon, was one reboot that sparked a lot of interest among fans.

The Golden Girls, on the other hand, will not be resurrected any time soon.

Susan Harris, the show’s creator, stated in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly that a reboot without the original cast is unlikely.

Except for Betty White, all of the original cast members have passed away.

“They’ve always wanted to do Golden Girlsthe Musical and re-do Golden Girls, and we’ve always said no because Golden Girls wouldn’t be Golden Girls without that cast,” Harris says.

The Golden Palace, a spinoff with three of the four characters, was released after the series ended.

The show, however, was only on for a single season.

“Without Dorothy, it wouldn’t have worked,” Harris says.

She went on to say that The Golden Girls was “what it was, and it should remain that way.”

We don’t think it’s a coincidence that The Golden Girls event falls on Betty White’s 100th birthday, which falls on January 17th this year.

Fans are those who…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.