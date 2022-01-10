A Grieving Mother Seeks Answers After a Shocking Clue in “Murder Under the Friday Night Lights”

In an exclusive sneak peek at ID's Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, airing January, a deserted backpack complicates a missing persons search.

The disappearance of a high school football player has become a state-wide mystery.

An early look at ID’s Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, which premieres in January.

11, a beloved teen who vanished without a trace from a small Texas town—and left his backpack behind—captures a clue in the case of Tom Brown.

After “baffling clues and community pressure pit the local sheriff against a brash private investigator until some very unusual suspects emerge,” according to the episode description, Tom’s disappearance sparked conspiracy theories.

After a worker for the power company discovered a discarded backpack belonging to Tom, with his laptop eerily “sitting perfectly in an upright position,” Tom’s mother Penny Meek seeks answers.

Penny explained, “The backpack had been there for a while.”

“It was drizzly.

Some of his school papers and notebooks, as well as his laptop, were stored in the backpack.

The laptop was taken to a forensics lab for analysis.

It only had his schoolwork on it.

Since Tom vanished, the laptop had not been used.”

“The sheriff told me he thought Thomas left it there,” she continued.

“I disagree.”

The backpack was discovered about six miles from Tom’s abandoned truck, and the “rugged terrain” of the forest proved to be an odd path for Tom to take if he had left the backpack there on purpose.

He’d also have had to cross a large body of water.

Penny pointed out that you couldn’t walk across the Canadian River.

“It’s impossible to walk across the riverbed.”

“If [Tom] was committing suicide, why would he do that? If someone abducted Tom and put his backpack on the other side of the fence so no one could find it…It was just another one of these little mysteries in a story that was getting more and more mysterious all the time,” one investigator explained.

According to the official description, the new true crime series will focus on football-related cases to “showcase how a tragedy that occurs off the field can have ramifications far beyond the championship game.”

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is a six-episode series that includes…

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Clip: A Grieving Mother Seeks Answers After a Shocking Clue