A guest on Antiques Roadshow is left speechless when an expert reveals the truth behind a “smuggled” family heirloom.

A guest on Antiques Roadshow is left speechless as an expert reveals the truth behind a “smuggled” family heirloom.

Ian, an antique silver trade specialist, has seen his fair share of one-of-a-kind items, and a particular Chinese silver dish will undoubtedly be at the top of his list.

On Antiques Roadshow, the owner of the silver dish described how her ancestor “smuggled” it out of China.

To the untrained eye, the dish may appear to be any other serving plate, but it is actually worth more than four figures.

“It’s amazing what you can tell about families from the silver they produce,” Ian said at first glance.

“With this dish, my first thought is that someone in your family was out in the far east.”

The owner told the story of her grandfather, who lived in China, to the host and other antique collectors in the area.

He was able to place her grandfather’s struggles in context by determining that it occurred around 1900, during the Boxer Rebellion.

The two burst out laughing as they considered how they could have smuggled such a large item at the time.

She was told that as a “wonderful dish,” China silverware is highly sought after in modern times, and that the piece would sell for between £1,000 and £1,500.

The heir seemed pleased with what she had heard, and she could be seen nodding enthusiastically at the estimate.

Ian summed up the performance by calling it “delightful,” leaving the guest with nothing more to say than “excellent.”

