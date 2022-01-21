A guy I was talking to texted me the rudest thing he’d ever said: “Women’s worth has an expiration date.”

A WOMAN has taken to the internet to recount some of the most offensive messages she claims she has received from men.

A man allegedly told her that the value of women has an expiration date during one shocking alleged conversation.

“I’m going to rate conversations I’ve had with men,” the woman, who uses the TikTok handle @whoisjuuuuu, said at the beginning of her video.

The video begins with a man complimenting her on her looks and uniqueness, which is arguably the most offensive conversation screenshot.

He even described her as “flawless,” promising her “passion” and “respect” from him.

The conversation took an unpleasant turn when the woman, who claimed she didn’t know the man, turned him down.

“But it’s at least a five-year plan,” the man wrote in another screenshot.

“Then you’re (sic) done.”

“However, it’s possible that it’s just my mindset.”

When the woman enquired about what he meant, he explained that her allure, good looks, and personality wouldn’t last forever.

“Women (sic) are less valued in my opinion after like 23-25 years in America,” he responded.

In her video, the TikToker asks, “Where is that respect and love you were talking about?”

Another conversation she shared showed a guy asking when they were going to have sex in a crude manner.

She told him on February 30 in an attempt to troll him.

He was irritated because February wasn’t until the following year, but he completely missed her point.

Even in a leap year, February 30 is a non-existent date.

The comments the TikToker received in her conversations with potential love interests astounded viewers, with one commenting, “The second man rlly (sic) had the audacity to talk about [the]value of women.”

“These guys are stupid,” said another.

“It’s fine; it gives you something to laugh about.”

Unfortunately, the TikToker is not alone in receiving offensive text messages from potential partners.

In a message intended for his friend, one woman claimed her date used the c-word to describe her.

Another woman got so many infuriating messages from a man she went on a first date with that she decided to stop dating forever.

