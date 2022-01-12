A hammer is used to smash a statue outside of the BBC’s London headquarters.

Outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House headquarters in London, a man wielding a hammer attacked a famous statue.

Officers were called to the scene in Portland Street at around 4.15 p.m. on Wednesday after a man was seen using a ladder to reach the 10ft tall figures flanking the building’s front entrance, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The entrance to the BBC headquarters was cordoned off by officers.

The scene was also attended by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

“Officers attended and remain on scene attempting to engage with the man,” a Met spokesperson said.

“Another man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage conspiracy.”

The assailant is said to have told police that the statue should have been removed long ago.

He is said to have told negotiators, “If this happened decades ago, I wouldn’t be here, would I?”

The sculpture, which depicts Prospero and Ariel from Shakespeare’s play The Tempest, was installed shortly after the BBC building near Oxford Street opened in 1933.

Eric Gill, a sculptor, was one of the most well-known early twentieth-century British artists and designers.

His two daughters were sexually abused, according to diaries published decades after his death in 1940.

“His religious views and subject matter contrast with his sexual behavior, including erotic art and (as mentioned in his own diaries) his extramarital affairs and sexual abuse of his daughters, sisters, and dog,” according to a biography of the artist on the Tate museum website.

A petition calling for the removal of the sculpture had nearly 2,500 signatures on the website of political activist group 38 Degrees.

The presence of Gill’s statue on the front of the building had been “an obsession for British QAnon,’save our children,’ ‘Satanic ritual abuse,’ and other conspiracy groups for a very long time,” according to BBC Monitoring journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh.

A BBC spokesperson declined to comment.

It comes only a week after a jury found four people not guilty of criminal damage for tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol and throwing it into the nearby River Avon.

The defendants admitted to being involved in the removal of the statue, but successfully argued that its continued presence in the heart of Bristol was offensive and a hate crime.