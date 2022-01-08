A Hidden Cast Member Reinforces the Love Story in ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’

Fans have returned to The Matrix after an 18-year hiatus.

The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

While the central mystery of how Neo and Trinity returned has been solved, there is still a lot to unpack in the film.

In fact, The Matrix Resurrections features a secret cast member who emphasizes Neo and Trinity’s love story even more than many fans realize.

The Matrix Resurrections is based on the love between its two leads, according to Reeves and company.

The film’s plot revolves around Neo and Trinity’s bond and the power it carries.

But, in retrospect, The Matrix franchise has always been a love story, right down to its fairy tale references.

Trinity’s kiss restores Neo’s life by the end of the 1999 original.

The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003, expand on this theme.

In the second film, their connection literally alters the fate of humanity, motivating both to pursue their goals as the trilogy progresses.

‘What Are You Trying to Do All This For?’ says the star of ‘The Matrix.’

It’s no surprise, then, that The Matrix Resurrections focuses on Neo and Trinity’s relationship.

However, many people are unaware of how far down their romance’s rabbit hole has gone.

In one case, Chad Stahelski’s casting as Tiffany’s husband — Trinity’s Matrix alter-ego — is a playful Easter egg.

Trinity is essentially married to a Neo stand-in in The Matrix trilogy because Stahelski was Reeves’ stunt double.

However, Neo and Trinity’s lives inside the Matrix contain yet another bit of meta-casting.

In this new version of the Matrix, both characters have different faces, according to The Matrix Resurrections.

In addition, viewers get a glimpse of Neo’s new Thomas Anderson persona.

Steven Roy, Moss’s real-life husband, is the actor credited on IMDb as “Thomas’s Reflection.”

It’s no surprise that Tiffany, aka Trinity, falls for Mr.

Anderson is unstoppable.

Despite the fact that The Matrix Resurrections has only been out for a few weeks, fans are already wondering if Wachowski has plans for a sequel.

That doesn’t appear to be the case at this time.

However, the fourth film does end with the…

