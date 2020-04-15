A High School Musical Reunion Is Happening: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching

Wildcats, all over: We have some impressive information!

The actors of High School Musical are getting ready for an amazing get-together throughout ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong. The information was confirmed by HSMfranchise supervisor Kenny Ortega, who required to Instagram to announce that the East High gang, which featured Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman, will certainly be getting their heads in the game once more. It

shows up that the Disney alums have already been exercising for the big occasion. Previously this week, Kenny, Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Lucas and Monique took part in a Zoom call together. Sharing a screenshot of their digital get-together, Vanessa composed, “Guess who’s back.”

Thrilled to be rejoining with her castmates, Vanessa likewise dealt with fans to a video of herself practicing. “Had such a blast placing this together,” she wrote. “So special to find together with my HSM household throughout this time around to spread some happiness.”

Ready to see the HSM cast rejoin? Right here’s every little thing you require to understand:

Who’s included?

Talking to Deadline, Kenny validated that the original cast participants will be taking part in the unique– consisting of Zac. After exposing that The Greatest Showman star would be a part of the get-together, the renowned director noted that he was contributed to the lineup far too late as well as will share a special message throughout the program instead.

“We couldn’t reach Zac up until late but when we did, he right away entered, obviously,” he informed the outlet. “Everyone we reached out to was fast– and also you’ll see it in their spirit and also the way they come together from their houses. They acknowledge this is a chance to reinforce spirits for those joining us for the program.”

What are they going to sing?According to Kenny, the East High alums will certainly be treating followers to a rendition of the film’s anthem “We’re All In This Together” from their corresponding residences. For him, selecting the track was a no-brainer after seeing the method it’s reverberated with people in current weeks.

“You’re listening to those words shouted out– I’ve been sent out video clips from doctors, orderlies, registered nurses and also medical specialists in masks as well as health center dress vocal singing ‘We’re All In This Together’ in the hallways of hospitals,” he claimed, including, “I can’t imagine that Matthew Gerrard and also Robbie Nevil, that composed this song, had any suggestion that it would have the legs and perhaps suggest even more currently than when we initially did it.”

That else will exist?

The HSM celebrities aren’t the only ones that will certainly be having a get-together. Kenny shared that fans can likewise anticipate appearances from the actors of The Cheetah Girls, The Descendants, Zombiesand High School Musical: The Musical: The Series during the efficiency.

Cheetah Girls stars Raven-Symoné and also Kiely Williams had themselves a mini get-together on April 10 using Instagram Live, where the previous co-stars made amends for their longtime fight.

On The Disney Family Singalong‘s star-studded lineup is Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Tori Kelly, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli’i Cravalho, Darren Criss, John Stamos as well as a lot more. Like the actors of HSM, each star will certainly execute a timeless Disney track from their houses.

When can we view?

The Disney Family Singalong special will certainly take place on Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.