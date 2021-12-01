A History of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Relationship

A Timeline of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Relationship

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is unlike any other.

Chopra and Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas first met in September 2016 when Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas slipped into Chopra’s Twitter DMs.

From there, they continued to text and later met in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas got down on one knee to express his love for the Quantico star.

Ralph Lauren invited Jonas and Chopra to attend the 2017 Met Gala in his designs, but the Indian actress said in June 2017 that the two were just friends.

Jonas and Chopra were first reported to be dating in May 2018 by Us Weekly.

They were “a good match and they are both interested in each other,” according to an insider at the time.

Two months later, on Chopra’s birthday, the “Jealous” singer proposed to her, and the couple married in two separate ceremonies in India in December.

In her 2021 memoir, Unfinished, Chopra wrote about their whirlwind courtship, “He swept me off my feet.”

“I felt like I was being carried by an unstoppable wave once we started dating.”

Even so, the model admitted that she was “shocked” when he got down on one knee, but that she was excited to begin their lives together.

“We stayed up until 8:30 a.m. FaceTiming our families and friends once I’d said yes,” she wrote in her book.

“After that, the real wedding planning began.”

The Camp Rock actor opened up about the couple’s romance and the secret to their marriage’s success in January 2019.

“It was kind of an instant thing,” he said of their early days to Entertainment Tonight.

“I knew I had a life partner and a teammate once we locked in together, someone I could walk through the good and bad times with, and that was the key.”

For her part, the Baywatch actress has expressed her gratitude to Jonas for his unwavering support during their relationship.

In March 2020, she said on the “InCharge with DVF” podcast, “I really feel, like, being with someone like my husband now, there’s such an incredible power.”

“It appeals to me so much that when he sees it, he feels empowered.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

A Timeline of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Relationship

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]